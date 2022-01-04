Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U stock opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,579,508 shares of company stock valued at $280,655,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

