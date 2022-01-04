Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.08

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Several analysts recently commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $914.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Univest Financial by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Univest Financial by 53.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

