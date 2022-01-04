Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.40. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,807,033 shares of company stock worth $410,497,745 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

