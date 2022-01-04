Urus (URUS) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

