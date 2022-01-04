USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 1,831 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $347.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.51 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

