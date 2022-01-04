USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 114,009.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,204,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,574,000 after buying an additional 431,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,086,000 after buying an additional 199,107 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

