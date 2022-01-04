USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $923,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

