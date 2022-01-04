USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 203 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $631.01 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

