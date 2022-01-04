USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.77 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002138 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

