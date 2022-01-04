Vabble (VAB) One Day Volume Tops $140,145.00

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vabble has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $2.30 million and $140,145.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

