Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.