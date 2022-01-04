Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 15.9% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.