Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 308,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

ADES opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

