Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.39 Million Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

MAV opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

