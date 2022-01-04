Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.99. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

