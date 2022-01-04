Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 156.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

