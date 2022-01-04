Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $35,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,828,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 183,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.