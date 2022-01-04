Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.02

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.02 and last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 673606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,071,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 216,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

