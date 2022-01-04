Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

