Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 785,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 251,536 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $74.14.

