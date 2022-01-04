Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

NextCapital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,593,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $130,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.