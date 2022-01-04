Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $130,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 285,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

