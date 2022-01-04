Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $148.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.