Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.39% of Vapotherm worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAPO. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAPO opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -1.33. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

