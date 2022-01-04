Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $89,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

VEEV stock opened at $256.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.