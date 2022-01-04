Ventus VCT plc (VEND) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VEND opened at GBX 192 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £56.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Ventus VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 192 ($2.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.93.

About Ventus VCT

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

