Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OEZVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OEZVY remained flat at $$23.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.42 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

