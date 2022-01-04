Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post $44.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the lowest is $44.15 million. Veritone posted sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $104.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.