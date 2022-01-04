Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 67,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

