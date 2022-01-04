VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VGP from €240.00 ($272.73) to €260.00 ($295.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised VGP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Get VGP alerts:

OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $302.00 on Tuesday. VGP has a 12 month low of $201.20 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.54.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.