Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $845.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

