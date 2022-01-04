Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

