Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.