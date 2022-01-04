Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 136,315 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 3,388.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APP opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

In related news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,388,990 shares of company stock valued at $768,835,642.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

