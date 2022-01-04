Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,795 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMS. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of GMS opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

