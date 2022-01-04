Vidulum Price Down 12.6% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $892,579.20 and approximately $2,529.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

