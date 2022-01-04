Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $39.40

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $38.42. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 1,586 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,684,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

