Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Visteon by 14.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 49.5% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VC traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.93. 1,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,078. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
