Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Visteon by 14.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 49.5% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

VC traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.93. 1,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,078. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

