VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 165.8% in December

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 165.8% from the November 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.