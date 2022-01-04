Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 125,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,076,638 shares.The stock last traded at $15.67 and had previously closed at $15.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

