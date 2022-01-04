Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
