Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.