Wafra Inc. Has $27.52 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,805 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $564.37 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

