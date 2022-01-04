Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.45 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $39,793.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003874 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00359277 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,906,388 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

