Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $2.78 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.11 or 0.08186354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.94 or 0.99887784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

