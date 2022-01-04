Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the November 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

