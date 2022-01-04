Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

