Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $311.90

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $311.90 and last traded at $311.00, with a volume of 1374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.82.

The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.91.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.