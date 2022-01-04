Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/23/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

EGRX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,505. The firm has a market cap of $674.76 million, a PE ratio of 127.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

