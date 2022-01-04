Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) in the last few weeks:
12/29/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "
12/28/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/23/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
12/21/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/3/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
12/2/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/24/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.
EGRX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,505. The firm has a market cap of $674.76 million, a PE ratio of 127.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
