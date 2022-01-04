Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 285.5% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Weidai stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Weidai has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weidai stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

