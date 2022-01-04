Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

